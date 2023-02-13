New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that conferences regarding G20 are going to be held in 56 cities in India and during this time there will be a special focus on tourism.

Speaking to ANI, G Kishan Reddy said, "According to the statistics of ASI, there are more than 3,600 monuments in the country and it will be a center of attraction for guests and tourists coming from all over the world."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says 'PM Narendra Modi Is the Last Person I Will Be Scared Of'.

He said that more than one lakh tourists are likely to come from G20 countries.

"In terms of tourism, the government is making such wonderful arrangements that on their way back, lakhs of tourists will talk about the whole world as brand ambassadors of Indian tourism", he added.

Also Read | Yash Meets PM Narendra Modi; Here’s What KGF Star Has to Say About the Indian Prime Minister.

Reddy said, "Apart from domestic tourists, tourists coming from abroad should not face any problem in reaching the 56 cities which are sites of archaeological tourism."

Also, for the convenience of tourists, attention is being paid to beauty ranging from road connectivity to rail connectivity and airport.

G Kishan Reddy said that the Civil Aviation and Tourism Departments are working together worldwide and efforts are being intensified in India as well.

"In 2023, the government aims to increase the number of foreign tourists, for this, the government is investing a lot of money to fix the infrastructure in the civil aviation sector. From the number of aircraft to the number of airports, India is also increasing it rapidly," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)