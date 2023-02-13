Thiruvananthapuram, February 13: Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, told a public meeting at his constituency on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the last person he would be scared of.

"It doesn't matter if he has all the agencies with him, because truth is not with him. One day he will have to face the truth," Rahul Gandhi said. At the public meeting, the Congress leader distributed keys of newly-built homes by the party in his constituency to 25 beneficiaries. PM Narendra Modi Takes Poetic Dig at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, Here's What Prime Minister Said on Congress Leader's Speech.

Rahul Gandhi used the latter part of his speech to take on Modi, saying that he spoke at length in the Parliament about Modi's equation with Gautam Adani but the PM didn't reply to any question. PM Narendra Modi Without Taking Names, Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on His Speech in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

"The truth will always come out," he said. "The only thing he told me was why I am not being called Nehru instead of Gandhi. In India, the surname that we use is that of our father," the Congress leader said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).