Bengaluru(Karanataka) [India], February 13

The meeting took place over Sunday dinner hosted at Raj Bhavan while on PM Modi's Karnataka visit. Besides Yash, the Prime Minister interacted with Kantara star Rishabh Shetty, comedian Shraddha, former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad.

"I felt very happy. He (PM Modi) listened to us patiently and spoke about his vision for the film industry. He also asked us about our expectations, what are we looking at, what are we expecting from the government, what can we do as an industry for the country. I was impressed with the knowledge about the minute details of the industry and the possibility of what we can do. He called it a soft power. He has a big vision for the industry, he was appreciating our work. It was a wonderful experience. As always our Prime Minister was very inspiring," Yash said.

The official Twitter handle of Karnataka BJP posted a picture of PM Modi along with Yash, Rishab Shetty, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and Shraddha, who is popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha.

PM Modi "discussed with them about culture, and the contributions they can make towards new India and the progress of Karnataka."

Rishabh also spoke to ANI after the meeting and heaped praises on Modi.

"I consider PM Modi as a great leader & I'm so happy to meet him. He asked about Kannada Film industry, what is going on and what we require etc and he also told what he can do. He praised Kantara movie," Rishabh said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka today. A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion. The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. (ANI)

