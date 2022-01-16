New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The CBI has arrested the director (marketing) of GAIL in a case of allegedly taking bribe of over Rs 50 lakh from perspective beneficiaries of a policy of providing discounts to dealers selling products of the Maharatna PSU, officials said Sunday

The CBI had unearthed the alleged bribery scam involving Ranganathan, middlemen, and businessmen, and arrested five individuals on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Completes 1 Year, Over 156.76 Crore Doses Administered So Far.

The central agency had conducted searches at eight locations including the office and residence of Ranganathan, they said.

"Cash of Rs 1.29 crore (approx), and gold jewellery & other valuables were recovered during searches from the premises of said accused (Ranganathan)," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Also Read | India Reports 2,71,202 New COVID-19 Cases, 314 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

It is alleged that Ranganathan was collecting bribes from perspective beneficiaries of discounts to private companies buying petro chemical products marketed by the Maharatna PSU, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)