Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): On the occasion of 21st State Foundation Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that the summer capital Bhararisain, also known as Gairsain, will be developed with an amount of Rs 25,000 crores in next 10 years.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, while Gairsain was declared the summer capital of the state by Rawat this year in March.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister first visited the temple located in Bhararisain and offered prayers to Goddess Bharadi and wished for the prosperity of the state.

Making a slew of announcements in Gairsain, Rawat said a Centre of Excellence will be established under the Gairsain Skill Development Scheme.

"In the coming 10 years, Gairsain will be developed with an amount of Rs 25,000 crores. Our priority has been the development of remote areas from the beginning. In this sequence, we started rural development centres. To empower the sisters, we are giving loans up to Rs 5 lakh to women self-help groups without interest," Rawat said, adding that the government will soon form state's export policy.In urban areas, the needy will be given drinking water connection at Rs 100, he said. The Chief Minister said a new free helpline will be launched with the aim of controlling corruption. Also, Saubhagyavati scheme will be implemented for first-time mothers, under which a health kit will be provided for the care of mother and child.

Stressing on the education sector, he said: "A science college of an international level will be established in Dehradun. With this, Uttarakhand will be recognised in the field of science."

On the security front, he said: "Police outposts will be created in the border areas. This will provide relief to the local people from migration while strengthening the security of the border areas." (ANI)

