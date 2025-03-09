Tamulpur (Assam) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps, under the aegis of Eastern Command, conducted a mega ex-servicemen rally on Sunday in Tamulpur, Assam.

The rally motto, "Bhootpurv Sainik, Abhootpurv Yogdaan, Aapko Saadar Pranaam," duly re-emphasized the Indian Army's commitment to the welfare of those who have served the nation with pride and honour, the army said in a press release.

The event received an overwhelming response, with the participation of over 4800 ESM and their family members from the districts of Lower Assam.

General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, thanked Ex-servicemen for their service to the nation, acknowledged their sacrifices, and reiterated the Indian Army's unwavering support for their well-being.

The event was laced with felicitation of Veer Naris, Veer Matas & war veterans, alongwith the presentation of motorised scooters & wheelchairs to the disabled ESMs and their dependents.

The rally provided a one-stop solution for addressing issues related to pensions, medical assistance, welfare schemes and employment opportunities.

To ensure holistic support, various help desks and service stalls were established, including those by the PCDA, Record Offices, and Zila Sainik Boards. This resulted in 453 on-the-spot resolutions of issues of Veterans and Veer Naris regarding pension and emoluments.

Medical camps manned by specialist doctors provided essential healthcare services, while a CSD outlet ensured easy access to subsidized goods.

The event also provided Aadhar updating counters by UIADI and financial consultation by leading banks to assist the gathering.

A Job Mela featuring MSMEs and district administration stalls facilitated employment opportunities to veterans and their dependents.

Additionally, skill development institutes and Kisan Jagrukta camps provided guidance on entrepreneurship and agricultural ventures. For eligible wards of veterans, a special registration counter for the Agniveer scheme was set up, opening doors to a future in the armed forces.

Khukri Drill, Gatka, a demonstration of Unarmed Combat (UAC), and a Pipe Band Display, highlighting the rich traditions and valour of the armed forces and the rich heritage of Assam, were showcased.

The initiative reflects Gajraj Corps' steadfast commitment to honouring and assisting ESM and their families, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they rightfully deserve.

Indian Army remains dedicated to safeguarding not just the nation's borders but also the well-being of those who have served the nation with honour, valour & pride.

This rally has indeed served as a crucial platform to address the concerns of ESM, providing them with direct access to essential services & welfare schemes.

By fostering a strong bond between the Army & its veterans, these initiatives have reinforced the spirit of camaraderie, gratitude & national service, thus ensuring that no hero is forgotten. (ANI)

