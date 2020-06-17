Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Galwan Stand-off: Security Increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:09 PM IST
India News | Galwan Stand-off: Security Increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): A day after Indian Army confirmed that 20 personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15, the security has been increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh.

While talking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM), Pithoragarh, Vijay Kumar Jogdande on Wednesday said that the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are constantly patrolling the area along with the night vision cameras.

"The situation on the border is fine. The Army and ITBP are patrolling and monitoring the Indo-China border with the district," Jogdande told ANI.

In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

