Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families

At least 20 Indian soldiers have been martyred during the violent clash against Chinese army at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Following the tragedy, Indian opener Rohit Sharma took to his official Twitter account and paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives. The veteran cricketer saluted the 'real heroes' for their effort at the border and offered condolences to their families. Meanwhile, it was the first instance in about 45 years that a dispute at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) turned to be deadly. Saddened by the loss, netizens, including celebrities, took to social media and saluted the jawans.

“Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley,” wrote Rohit on the micro-blogging website. Several reports in the last few weeks came out that there’s tension between Indian and Chinese troops at the LAC. Both the nations were reportedly building their forces at Galwan Valley, situated high up in the Himalayas. As per the initial reports, four Indian soldiers were killed but later the authorities confirmed that 20 Indian jawans have lost their lives. Meanwhile, let’s look at Rohit’s post. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

View Post:

Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength #GalwanValley — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 17, 2020

Apart from Rohit, the likes of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and many other members of the cricket fraternity paid homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in the battle. As per military and political experts, however, both the nations will not want the war to be escalated. However, any fatalities in the Chinese troop haven’t been reported during the face-off.

