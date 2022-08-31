Visual of eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh from Raipur (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh have been prepared for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Yadav, an idol artisan said, "This time demand for idols is good. We have made five different types of idols which include pasta, matchsticks and incense sticks idols.

"We made a number of idols while taking into consideration our environment. These eco-friendly idols were created utilizing a variety of materials, including pasta, matchsticks, and other items," said another artisan.

Artisan Rashi Yadav also said they have made twenty idols using eco-friendly materials.

"We have made 20 idols, both little and large in size. Matchboxes, rice, and Dhan (paddy) are used to make these idols," Rashi said.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that will begin on August 31, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. (ANI)

