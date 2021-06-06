Mathura, Jun 6 (PTI) The police here claimed to have busted an interstate gang of motorcycle lifters on Sunday by arresting three people, officials said.

Satish and Ajai are residents of Mathura while Girish Kumar hails from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, they said.

“Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from an under construction building near Palikhera village falling under the district's Highway Police Station,” they said.

Following the arrest, 10 stolen motorcycles were seized of which, six were from Mathura, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said the accused used to sell the stolen motorcycles in Bharatpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)