Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Applauding the state's developmental works, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of the state's economy.

Addressing an event on 'completion of loan securitization deal worth Rs 5100 crore for Ganga Expressway Project', the Chief Minister said, "We are connecting Meerut in West Uttar Pradesh with Prayagraj in East Uttar Pradesh. Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of the state's economy. The traveling time from Lucknow to Meerut will decrease to five hours and 6.5 hours from Prayagraj to Meerut through Ganga Expressway."

Thanking the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support, Adityanath added that, "The state government had decided to create 594 kilometer-long expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut. 93 percent of the land acquisition process is complete. Agra-Lucknow expressway has been completed. I'm grateful to PM Modi and Finance Minister for allocation of funds in Union Budget for big infrastructure development." (ANI)

