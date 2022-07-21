New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A doctor of a leading private facility here has been selected for the prestigious Arthur Lim Award given by the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO), hospital authorities said on Thursday.

The award recognises "exemplary leadership in the field of ophthalmology and contributions to ophthalmic education in their countries and beyond", the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a statement.

The oration is to be delivered virtually at the World Congress of Ophthalmology, hosted by China in September, it said.

The hospital authorities also claimed that Prof A K Grover, chairperson, department of opthalmology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has become the "first Indian opthalmogist" who has been named for this award.

Besides professor Grover, three other opthalmogists from the Asia Pacific region have been selected by APAO for awards.

