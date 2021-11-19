Berhampur, Nov 19 (PTI) The Gangapur Police Station in Odisha's Ganjam district was on Friday awarded as the second-best in the country and the top in the eastern region.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 115.73 Crore Doses of Vaccine Administered in The Country So Far.

Gangapur inspector Dhiresh Das received the award comprising a trophy and a certificate of appreciation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 56th conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

Congratulating Odisha Police for the achievement, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "It will inspire other police stations of the state to excel in public service."

Delhi's Sadar Bazar police station was adjudged the best in the country.

The Centre has adopted a uniform model of ranking police stations across the country with the main objective of improving the quality of policing and making the police stations people-friendly.

A two-member team deputed by the Home Ministry had visited Gangapur on October 2 to assess its achievements in different categories for the award.

It had also taken feedback from the public about community policing and the functioning of the police station.

The team had asked about 80 questions, including detection, disposal, and steps taken to prevent various crimes, passport and service verification, and the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System.

The Gangapur inspector has set up a reception centre, comfortable women's and children's desk, purified drinking water facility, and sanitary system at the police station, an officer said.

"The service-oriented attitude of the staff helped it in being picked up as the second-best police station in the country," Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)