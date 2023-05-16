Ranchi, May 16 (PTI) Notorious gangster Aman Srivastava, wanted in murder and extortion cases in the coal belt of Jharkhand, was arrested from Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Srivastava was arrested by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Navi Mumbai's Vashi railway station in a joint operation with the Maharashtra ATS on Monday evening, they said.

Also Read | Income of Regional Political Parties From Unknown Sources in Financial Year 2021-22 at Rs 887 Crore: ADR Report.

"The Jharkhand Police is committed to curbing organised crime in the state. Jharkhand ATS and Maharashtra ATS have done a wonderful job. The dreaded criminal was involved in a number of extortion and murder cases in the coal and mineral belt. He was active in Ramgarh, Ranchi and Palamu," Director-General of Police (DGP) Ajay Kumar Singh said.

Srivastava was wanted in 23 criminal cases, including two cases of murder and 13 cases of extortion, besides some cases filed under the Arms Act, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Trial Run: Indian Railways Conducts Trial Run of Train18 From CSMT to Madgaon Station (Watch Video).

The other members of his gang would also be nabbed soon, the DGP said.

Additional Director-General (Operations) Sanjay Anand Latkar said the Jharkhand ATS was working to nab him for the last three months.

"The ATS was keeping a watch on his movement in Mumbai for the last 10 days. He was nabbed from the Vashi railway station with the help of Maharashtra ATS soon after he was spotted there," the officer said.

He is being brought to Jharkhand on a transit remand, Latkar said.

Police said Rs 50,000 in cash, mobiles and sim cards were seized from Srivastava after he was arrested.

In a statement, the Jharkhand Police said, "This gangster, who has been synonymous with terror for the last seven-eight years, was wanted in a total of 23 heinous criminal cases."

"This technically skilled criminal was carrying out his operations by setting up hideouts in other states -- Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," it said.

Continuous extortion demands by him were creating an atmosphere of terror among businessmen operating in the coal belt, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)