Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmed, a health department doctor allegedly involved in unethical activities, has been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Dr Akhlaq Ahmed is currently lodged in Prayagraj's Naini Jail. He was posted at Bhavanpur Community Health Center in Meerut.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Eagerly Awaiting 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat'.

Dr Akhlaq Ahmed is accused of providing explosives to absconding shooters and sheltering Guddu Muslim after the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj.

The Principal Secretary took the action on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Army Personnel Dies After Trying To Launch Firework From His Mouth at Wedding in Dhar.

Brajesh Pathak said doctors or employees violating government service rules will not be spared. He said that providing high-quality health services to the public is the topmost priority of the government.

In a letter issued by the Director General Medical and Health Services on April 12, it was informed that Dr Akhlaq, a resident of Chashme Wali Gali, Bhavani Nagar (SHO Nauchandi), Meerut, was detained under the Explosive Substances Act.

He was sent to judicial custody in Prayagraj's Naini Jail. Dr Akhlaq Ahmed has been suspended for being detained in jail since April 2.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that strict action is being taken against those who tarnish the image of the government and the health department. Such acts will not be accepted under any circumstances. "Doctors serve patients. Keep good behaviour towards patients. Stay away from unethical actions," he said.

Akhlaq Ahmed is the husband of Ayesha Noori, the sister of gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 while being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder, in February this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)