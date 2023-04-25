Dhar, April 25: A 35-year-old Army personnel died after he tried to launch a firework from his mouth at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Tuesday. Army Jawan Dies After Being Electrocuted at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal, Four Others Injured.

Nirbhay Singh Singar, posted with the Army in Jammu & Kashmir, had come to the village on a month-long leave to attend the wedding, Amjhera police station in-charge C B Singh said. Soldier Dies by Suicide by Shooting Himself Inside Army Camp in Kupwara, Investigation Underway.

During the ceremony, Singar placed a firework rocket in his mouth, but it instead of shooting up, it burst in his mouth, killing him on the spot, he said.

