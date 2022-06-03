Kota (Raj), Jun 3 (PTI) A gangster from Bhopal, who went missing along with his associate after his boat sank into the Ujjad river during a clash with a rival group in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, died while he was being taken to hospital on Friday, police said.

The two groups had clashed on Tuesday night over the fishing rights in the catchment of Bhim Sagar Dam, according to police.

Mukhtar Malik (55) had gone missing while trying to escape from the spot during firing from the rival group led by Abdul Banti late Tuesday night. A shepherd spotted him on Friday morning lying in a critical condition in a forest area, about a kilometer away from the spot where the clash had taken place, DSP and Circle Officer (CO) Girdhar Singh said.

He was rushed to hospital in Jhalawar but he succumbed on the way.

Malik was booked under several cases of murder, attempt to murder and was on the run.

Malik bore injures under feet due to constant walking in the forest. However, there was no mark of injury due to a weapon or bullet over his body, the CO said.

The actual reason of the death would be clear only after receipt of postmortem report. Prima facie, the gangster seems to have died due to hunger, thirst and dehydration as he was diabetic and blood pressure patient and was not likely to have consumed food and drink water since he went missing, Singh said.

Malik and his associates had obtained the contract for fishing afresh in catchment of Bhim Sagar Dam in Ujjad river from May 31 onwards. On possession of a fishing boat, Malik-led group and the rival gang scuffled over the fishing rights and they opened fire at each other. Meanwhile, the boat, Malik and his aides were sailing sank into the river and Malik, his two aides Kamal Kishore Meena and Vikki went missing.

In a search operation launched next morning, the body of Kamal Kishore Meena was recovered, while Malik's another associated Vikki was believed to have fled towards Bhopal, police said.

The body of the gangster was handed over to the family members after post-mortem by a medical board, DSP and Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Brij Mohan Meena said.

On the separate reports by the groups, the police had lodged two cross-FIRs cases. Preventive action was taken against 14 accused -- seven from each group -- under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offence) on Thursday evening.

Based on the outcome of the probe, the accused may be arrested under IPC sections dealing with murder and attempt to murder, IO Meena said.

