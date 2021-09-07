Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) A man wanted in 17 cases of extortion, murder and theft was arrested in Sangrur on Tuesday, the Punjab Police said.

Gangster Jaspreet Babbi, an undergraduate from Sheron village in Sangrur, has been active in criminal activities for the past 11 years, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said in an official statement here.

Babbi was in touch with members of the Ajaib Khan gang presently lodged in Sangrur jail with whom he had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate rival gangsters Mani Sheron and Feteh Nagri, the SSP said.

While Sheron has been booked for heinous crimes across Punjab and Haryana, Nagri is involved in around 25 criminal cases.

The SSP said Babbi, 32, was arrested while he was travelling alone in a stolen car.

He was wanted in 17 cases of extortion, murder, loot and theft registered against him in different police stations of Sangrur, Bathinda and Patiala.

