New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old alleged gangster who opened fire on a youth in Delhi's Dwarka to assert gang dominance has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused Saif Ali, a resident of JJ Colony in Dwarka, was apprehended on May 1 from Hasupur village in Uttar Pradesh during a raid conducted by the Crime Branch's Anti-Gang Section.

Also Read | 'India Has Legitimate Right To Act in Self-Defence Against Pakistan After Heinous Terror Attack in Pahalgam' Says Former US NSA John Bolton (Watch Video).

According to police, Saif Ali, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Bindapur police station, was a key member of a self-styled criminal group that calls itself the 'Babu Khatri Gang'.

On the midnight of March 29, Saif Ali and two accomplices had carried out the attack on the victim, identified as Arun, to settle an old score and to establish supremacy in the area.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Released: Maharashtra Govt Releases 10th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, Know How To Check Bank Balance.

Arun had just returned home with his mother and had gone out again to buy food when the accused confronted him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said, "Saif and two of his associates allegedly thrashed Arun near Masjid Wali Gali in Phase 3, Dwarka. They fired two rounds at him, one of which hit him in the leg. They then fled the scene."

"Saif is a habitual offender and has been involved in at least nine criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, arms possession and attempt to murder," he said.

DCP Indora said Saif had also been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2022 robbery case.

He was known to post photos with firearms on social media to intimidate locals, Indora said.

Saif, a school dropout who worked as a bike mechanic, reportedly fell in with a group of anti-social elements in Dwarka and formed the 'Babu Khatri Gang' with them. The gang is allegedly involved in a turf war with other criminal groups in west and southwest Delhi.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other gang members and uncover links to additional criminal cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)