Noida, Mar 24 (PTI) The Noida Police on Friday said they have attached a flat estimated worth Rs 55 lakh in a group housing society belonging to a gangster as part of financial action against criminals.

The apartment, located in the Panchsheel Hynish society in Bisrakh area, belongs to Sudesh Kumar alias Tillu (45), the police said in a statement.

The action has been taken on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh under Section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act in connection with an FIR lodged against Kumar at the Badalpur police station on June 29 last year, the police said.

The accused is a native of Hapur district but currently resides in Noida. His flat, estimated to be worth around Rs 55 lakh, has been sealed and attached, they said.

Kumar was booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly duping several people to the tune of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them good returns in interest against monetary investments.

Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act allows the attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.

