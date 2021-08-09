Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Odisha's Subarnapur district after ganja worth around Rs 28 lakh was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police Crime Branch raided a place near Sagaja village under the Tarava Police Station limits and recovered 693 kg of the contraband, they said.

The two arrested persons hail from Subarnapur and Boudh districts.

They could not furnish any valid document in support of such contraband material, and a case has been registered, the officer said.

