The Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is rolling out an Android 11 OS based MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and Redmi 8A Dual smartphones. The brand recently seeded the Android 11-based update for Redmi Note 9. Apart from the OS update, these smartphones are also receiving a security patch for July. The update brings new features and changes that the company has introduced in MIUI 12.5 version. Xiaomi Likely To Launch Mi Pad 5 Series Alongside Mi Mix 4 Smartphone at August 10 Event.

The MIUI 12.5 update that has been rolled out for the Redmi 8 carries a firmware version - V12.5.10.QCNINXM, while the update which arrived on Redmi 8A bears a firmware version - V12.5.1.0.QCPINXM. The Redmi 8A Dual gets firmware version - V12.5.1.0.QCQINXM.

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Smartphones (File Photo)

It's worth noting that the update rolled out for these Redmi phones also brings the latest July security patch. As per the changelog, the smartphones now get a refreshed Notes app with new tools for doodling and sketching, dynamic layouts, and more. It also brings in one-time permissions for camera and microphone, smart device controls, clipboard access alert, Chat Bubbles, and more. The company is rolling the MIUI 12.5 update to Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and Redmi 8A Dual phones in a phased manner.

You can check if the update is being rolled out on your handset in two easy steps.

1. First, you need to go to the Settings app on the smartphone.

2. And then tap on Software update to check if the update is available for your handset.

