Mayurbhanj (Odisha ) [India], August 5 (ANI): Bijay Kamila, a talented garage mechanic from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, has found an extraordinary outlet for his creativity in crafting stunning art pieces from discarded coconut shells.

During the pandemic, when his garage was temporarily shuttered, Bijay discovered his true calling. With no formal training in art, he has mastered the intricate designs that transform ordinary coconut shells into breathtaking works of art.

From temples to iconic symbols of Indian pride, such as Biju Patnaik's Dakota aircraft and Chandrayaan 3, Bijay's creations showcase his exceptional skill and attention to detail. His artistry also extends to depicting stories of Kargil bravery, Lord Jagannath, and intricate Indian maps, giving these everyday objects a new life and meaning.

Bijay said, "To create an art piece, I need many coconut shells, so every day, I go to the temple side where people throw away discarded coconut shells, which I collect and bring home. Then, I process them to make them into an art form."

Bijay's unique talent has not gone unnoticed. His art has brought him recognition beyond his district, making him a celebrated figure across Odisha. He credits the pandemic for teaching him new skills and giving him a new purpose, and his journey is a testament to the power of creativity and determination. Through his art, Vijay is not only showcasing his talent but also promoting sustainability by repurposing discarded materials. His story is an inspiration to many, highlighting the potential for hidden talents to emerge and flourish in unexpected ways. (ANI)

