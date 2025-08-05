New Delhi, August 5: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of large-scale irregularities in Bihar's electoral roll. Responding to allegations about holding dual voter ID cards, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said that not only will he provide a response, but the RJD is also compiling evidence of multiple discrepancies in the electoral process.

"A response will be given... Many names are missing from the voter list, and we have several irregularities by the Election Commission with us. We will send this to the Election Commission and also present it in court," Tejashwi told reporters before leaving for Ranchi to attend the last rites of veteran leader Shibu Soren. Tejashwi Yadav Asked To Produce His ‘2nd’ Voter ID Card a Day After RJD Leader Claimed His Name ‘Missing in Bihar Draft Electoral Roll’.

Tejashwi Yadav Speaks on EC ‘Irregularities’ in Bihar Electoral Rolls

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On EC notice to him over two EPICs matter, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "A response will be given. What is the big deal? Election Commission should tell us about several voters who have been left out...Names of 50 people from the same household have been… pic.twitter.com/WadZqO28EG — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Yadav further elaborated, "We have demanded booth-wise data because many names have been deliberately excluded. For example, Vyas ji’s name is missing. In some houses, over 50 voters have been removed. These are not minor errors; they are serious irregularities, and we have proof. We will send this evidence to the Election Commission and also submit it before the court."

His remarks come amid an ongoing controversy over claims that he possesses dual voter ID cards. The Election Commission has issued a notice to Tejashwi, asking him to provide the EPIC number that he claimed was deleted from the Bihar voter list, despite the poll body stating that his name is present in the draft electoral roll. Tejashwi Yadav’s Name Missing From Voter List; Sparks Political Storm in Bihar Ahead of Assembly Polls (Watch Video).

The BJP has sharply criticised Tejashwi, alleging that holding two voter ID cards is a criminal offence and demanding strict action against him. Meanwhile, Yadav confirmed that the RJD's planned "Vote Adhikar Yatra" has been postponed following the demise of Shibu Soren. "There has been a schedule change, but the new date for the Yatra will be announced soon," he said.

Speaking about Shibu Soren’s death, Yadav expressed deep sorrow. “We received the sad news yesterday. We are now heading to Ranchi to pay our last respects. Shibu Soren ji fought for the poor, the underprivileged, and especially for tribal rights. He was also a long-time ally of my father and the RJD-JMM alliance. His passing is a political loss for the nation, and we offer our full condolences to his family.” Yadav is expected to join other national leaders at Nemra village in Jharkhand on Tuesday, where Soren's last rites will be performed.

