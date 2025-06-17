Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday inaugurated the country's largest automobile Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Manesar, Gurugram.

"This project is an outstanding example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary Gati Shakti initiative -- more than a scheme, it represents a revolution and a commitment to transform India's approach to infrastructure development," Chief Minister said. He further shared that the PM Gati Shakti platform brings together key sectors such as railways, roads, ports, airports, waterways, and logistics under one integrated vision. The railway siding at Maruti Suzuki is a living example of this, allowing cars manufactured at the plant to be directly loaded onto cargo trains and shipped to destinations across India, said the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya's Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Located at the IMT Manesar-based Maruti Suzuki plant, this terminal has been developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gati Shakti National Master Plan, a visionary initiative aimed at creating a world-class logistics network across India. The total cost of this project is Rs 1 lakh 17 thousand 91 million. Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has a 55.4 per cent share, HSIIDC has a 19 per cent share and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has a 5 per cent share in the project, official release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)