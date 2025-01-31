Guwahati, Jan 31 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to the Assam government and its various departments over rampant rat-hole coal mining and asked them to furnish what steps they have taken to stop the unlawful activity.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the Dima Hasao coal mining tragedy, the high court registered a public interest litigation on Monday and issued notices the next day to seven government departments, including the office of the chief secretary.

"The court has taken note of various reports which suggest that around more than 200 rat-hole mines are in operation in Umrangso area," the divisional bench, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kaushik Goswami, said in the order.

The bench mentioned that the court has taken note of the coal mine tragedy that had taken place in Umrangso of Dima Hasao district of Assam.

"The court has also taken note that in Karbi Anglong district, the rat-hole mining is rampant and is either going unnoticed or despite having knowledge of the same, the authorities are not taking any action to stop or close those rat-hole mines," the bench said.

The high court issued notices to all seven respondents and asked them to file their responses by the next hearing on February 7.

"Learned counsel appearing for the respondents may file their response to the PIL (Suo Moto) petition and the latest status report regarding the action taken by the state government to stop the practice of rat-hole coal mining in the state of Assam by the next date of hearing," it added.

Apart from the chief secretary, the high court issued notices to the departments of mines and minerals, environment and forest, home and political, revenue and disaster management, besides Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Directorate of Geology and Mining.

At least nine labourers were trapped inside the 3-Kilo coal quarry in Umrangso area on January 6 after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.

The bodies of four miners were retrieved, while five are still missing in the illegal rat-hole mine.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned rat-hole mining in 2014. However, coal is still extracted by this illegal method in the northeast.

