Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 23 (ANI): In a boost for natural health solutions, four researchers from Gauhati University, Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Pranjan Barman, and Naba Kumar Hazarika, have secured a patent for a plant-based formulation to address obesity and its related complications.

The patent was officially granted on August 20, 2025, by the Indian Patent Office.

This significant achievement adds yet another feather to Gauhati University's cap in its pursuit of cutting-edge research.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the research team on this milestone via X, stating: "This achievement highlights the power of academic research, and I urge all higher education institutions to encourage such innovation that transforms knowledge into solutions for society."

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, stated, "The patent reflects the institution's focus on turning traditional knowledge into practical health aids. It is a proud moment for the University as it highlights our commitment to scientific innovation rooted in cultural wisdom. This accomplishment also sets an inspiring example for our students and researchers, reaffirming that Gauhati University remains a pioneer in impactful and socially relevant research."

The patent, numbered 569904, protects a unique herbal combination of two widely known plants, Phyllanthus urinaria (traditionally used for urinary ailments) and Adhatoda vasica nees (valued for treating coughs and respiratory issues). By blending equal portions of both plants and preparing an extract using a water, ethanol mix, the researchers developed a novel therapeutic solution.

Laboratory trials on mice demonstrated promising outcomes, including reduced body fat, lower levels of harmful cholesterol such as triglycerides and LDL, and overall weight reduction. This marks the first reported use of these plants in combating obesity.

This development opens new doors for safer, plant-based alternatives in managing obesity, offering a meaningful blend of ancient remedies with modern science. (ANI)

