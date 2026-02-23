London [UK], February 23 (ANI): As the curtains came down on Sunday night at London's Royal Festival Hall, the BAFTA Film Awards delivered drama, history, and a few gasp-worthy moments, with One Battle After Another, Sinners, and I Swear emerging as some of the biggest winners of the event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another dominated the evening as it walked away with six awards, including Best Film and Best Director. Close on its heels was Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which made BAFTA history by winning three awards, the most ever for a film by a Black filmmaker at the British Academy. Meanwhile, Kirk Jones' I Swear, a Tourette's Syndrome advocacy dramedy, stunned the audience with three wins, including two industry-voted honours and one decided by the public.

The biggest surprise came when I Swear star Robert Aramayo picked up not one, but two trophies, Rising Star and Best Actor, in a fiercely competitive category. His Best Actor win was met with audible gasps inside the hall. The film also secured the Best Casting award.

Going into the ceremony, the race had been tight. One Battle After Another led the nominations with 14 nods, followed closely by Sinners with 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme were tied at 11 each. By the end of the night, Anderson's film claimed Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.

Sinners also had a landmark night. Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress, while Ryan Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay, becoming the first Black filmmaker to win in the category. The film also picked up Best Original Score, completing its historic triple win.

Check out the full list of winners

Best FilmHamnetMarty SupremeOne Battle After Another (winner)Sentimental ValueSinners

Outstanding British Film28 Years LaterThe Ballad of Wallis IslandBridget Jones: Mad About the BoyDie My LoveH Is For HawkHamnet (winnerI SwearMr. BurtonPillionSteve

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or ProducerThe CeremonyMy Father's Shadow (winner)PillionA Want In HerWasteman

Best Film Not in the English LanguageIt Was Just An AccidentThe Secret AgentSentimental Value (winner)SiratThe Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary2000 Meters to AdraiivkaApocalypse in the TropicsCover-UpMr. Nobody Against Putin (winner)The Perfect Neighbor

Best Animated FilmElioLittle AmelieZootopia 2 (winner)

Best Children's & Family FilmArcoBoong (winner)Lilo & StitchZootopia 2

Best DirectorYargos Lanthimos, BugoniaChloe Zhao, HamnetJosh Safdie, Marty SupremePaul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (winner)Joachim Trier, Sentimental ValueRyan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original ScreenplayI SwearMarty SupremeThe Secret AgentSentimental ValueSinners (winner)

Best Adapted ScreenplayThe Ballad of Wallis IslandBugoniaHamnetOne Battle After Another (winner)Pillion

Best Leading ActressJessie Buckley, Hamnet (winner)Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick YouKate Hudson, Song Sung BlueChase Infiniti, One Battle After AnotherRenate Reinsve, Sentimental ValueEmma Stone, Bugonia

Best Leading ActorRobert Aramayo, I Swear (winner)Timothee Chalamet, Marty SupremeLeonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After AnotherEthan Hawke, Blue MoonMichael B. Jordan, SinnersJesse Plemmons, Bugonia

Best Supporting ActressOdessa A'Zion, Marty SupremeInga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental ValueWunmi Mosaku, Sinners (winner)Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis IslandTeyana Taylor, One Battle After AnotherEmily Watson, Hamnet

Best Supporting ActorBenicio Del Toro, One Battle After AnotherJacob Elordi, FrankensteinPaul Mescal, HamnetPeter Mullan, I SwearSean Penn, One Battle After Another (winner)Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Casting

I Swear (winner)

Marty SupremeOne Battle After AnotherSentimental ValueSinners

Best CinematographyFrankensteinMarty SupremeOne Battle After Another (winner)SinnersTrain Dreams

Best EditingF1A House of DynamiteMarty SupremeOne Battle After Another (winner)Sinners

Best Costume DesignHamnetFrankenstein (winner)Marty SupremeSinnersWicked: For Good

Best Makeup & HairHamnetFrankenstein (winner)Marty SupremeSinnersWicked: For Good

Best Original ScoreBugoniaFrankesteinHamnetOne Battle After AnotherSinners (winners)

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (winner)

Marty SupremeOne Battle After AnotherSinnersHamnet

Best Sound

F1 (winner)

FrankensteinOne Battle After AnotherSinnersWarfare

Best Special Visual EffectsAvatar: Fire and Ash (winner)F1FrankensteinHow to Train Your DragonThe Lost Bus

Best British Short AnimationCardboardSolsticeTwo Black Boys in Paradise (winner)

Best British Short FilmMagid/ZafarNostalgieTerenceThis Is Endometriosis (winner)Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star Award

Robert Aramayo (winner)

Miles CatonChase InfinitiArchie MadekwePosy Sterling (ANI)

