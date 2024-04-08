New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the order on an interim plea moved by BJP Leader and Senior Advocate, seeking the takedown of videos, publications and posts alleging that he was "beaten up" by lawyers at Noida Court. Last week the Court issued a notice in the main defamation suit against several YouTube channels or 'X' handles.

The Delhi High Court's Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, after hearing the submissions at length, reserved the order on an interim plea seeking the immediate takedown of such videos and publications.

Also Read | Threat Letter to Shantanu Thakur: Union Minister Claims He Received Threat Letter From Lashkar-E-Taiba on NRC.

Through the suit, Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia has sought a permanent injunction in favour of him and against the defendants, thereby ceasing the publication of any defamatory allegations against the plaintiff.

The suit also seeks direction to restrain defendants to cease the publication of any of the defamatory allegations.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2024: Should You Turn Off Mobile Phone During Eclipse? Will Total Solar Eclipse Disrupt Cell Services? Know All the Answers Here.

According to the suit, the defendants in the matter are, Naveen Kumar (YouTube Channel: Article19 India), Neelu Vyas, (YouTube Channel: The News Launcher), Professor Akhil Swami, Rajeev Nigam, (YouTube Channel: Rajeev Nigam), BBI NEWS.(YouTube Channel: BBI NEWS), Sandeep Singh, (X Handle @ActivistSandeep), Vijay Yadav (X Handle: @yadavvijay88), NETAFLIX (X Handle: @NetaFlixIndia), Sunitajadhav (X Handle: @sunmor2901), Guruji (X Handle: @GURUJI_123), Dawood Nadaf (X Handle: @DawoodNadaf10), Drkhatra (X Handle: @dumbitpatra12), Virus Baba I.N.D.I.A Wala (X Handle: @Virus_Studioz) and GOOGLE LLC.

The suit stated that on March 20, an unfortunate incident occurred before the District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar District Court, Noida, wherein Sr Advocate Gaurav Bhatia's band was snatched by a lawyer who was in the courtroom and that too in the presence of the District Judge.

It is pertinent to note herein that when the plaintiff was apprised by the office bearers of Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Association that they had called for a strike that day then the plaintiff readily agreed to adjourn the matter and thereafter the matter was duly adjourned.

The fact of the matter is that the plaintiff had made it clear that he was amenable to taking a date but nonetheless, he was manhandled by one particular local lawyer whose identity is yet to be established.

On the very same day of March 20, the Supreme Court Bar Association, of which the plaintiff is a member, shot off a letter to the Chief Justice of India, wherein an impartial inquiry into the incident was sought.

The Supreme Court Bar Association also issued a letter to the President of Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, urging the Executive Committee to identify the said lawyer, put him to notice and take strict action against the concerned lawyer.

The Supreme Court recently also took suo motu cognizance of the incident of the alleged manhandling of Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in the Noida court. The court termed it a "serious matter", and issued notice to the President, Secretary of the Jan Path Diwani Bar Association Gautam Budh Nagar and SSP Gautam Budh Nagar.

The court also directed the District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar, to ensure that the CCTV footage of the incident is in safe custody pending further orders and to submit a report on the incident.

The court also sought direction from the District Judge to obtain a report from the administrative staff attached to the concerned court where the manhandling of another advocate, Muskan Gupta, took place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)