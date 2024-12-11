New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday reiterated the party's request for a ruling in connection to 'defamatory' remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Zero Hour Session in the ongoing Parliament Winter Session on December 5.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Gaurav Gogoi said, "As highlighted in my previous letters to you on December 5-6, 2024, we remain deeply concerned about the defamatory remarks made by Member Parliament Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Member of Parliament from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Zero Hour Session on December 5, 2024."

"I implore you to announce your decision to examine our complaint and remove all defamatory and unparliamentary remarks from the record. After your decision, the Congress Party is keen to participate in the Legislative Business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament," said the letter.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to his official handle on X and said, "My colleague Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of INC India in the Lok Sabha, has written to the Speaker reiterating the INC's commitment to ensure Parliament functions smoothly. He has suggested a way forward to resume proceedings. But does the Modi Govt want both Houses to function?"

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi earlier said that the party moved a privilege motion against BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra for their 'derogatory remarks' against Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the central government is trying to suppress the move of the opposition.

On December 5, a war of words broke out between BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi after BJP alleged Congress' hand in 'attacks on national interest from abroad.

He raised questions over some of Rahul Gandhi's meetings in the US, amid constant sloganeering by opposition members.

"I want to ask the Leader of the Opposition only 10 questions about your relation with Salil Shetty of the Open Society Foundation who participated in the Bharat Jodo Movement. Did he give money to the Bharat Jodo Movement? Rahul Gandhi went to America and met Mushfiqul Fazal, who was responsible for the genocide of Bangladesh. Rahul Gandhi met Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, and Barbara Lee who opposed PM Modi's programme in the US. You (Rahul) met those who want to create Khalistan, who wants to separate Kashmir. What are your relations with them?" he added.

On Thursday last week, Sambit Patra termed Rahul Gandhi as the "traitor of the highest order."

Addressing at a press conference in the capital, Patra said, " We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP. The last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word. I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor.

Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following a ruckus amid the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment. (ANI)

