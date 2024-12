New Delhi, December 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on 'Gita Jayanti' and said the divine book guides Indian culture, spirituality and tradition. It is believed that Lord Krishna revealed the sacred Bhagavad Gita to warrior Arjuna on this day of the Hindu calendar. Gita Jayanti (Gita Mahotsav) 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Ekadashi Tithi and Significance To Mark the Day the Bhagavad Gita Dialogue Occurred Between Arjuna and Lord Krishna.

"Best wishes to all the people of the country on Gita Jayanti. May this holy festival, celebrated as the origin day of the divine book that guides Indian culture, spirituality and tradition, show everyone the path of Karmayoga. Long live Shri Krishna!" Modi said on X. The prime minister also shared an audio-visual montage of his remarks in the past emphasising the importance of the Bhagavad Gita.

