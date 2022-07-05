Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) A special trial court in Bengaluru continued the Gauri Lankesh murder trial hearing on Tuesday.

Syed Shabbir, a gun shop owner from Mysuru whom the prosecution has alleged sold an airgun to an associate of K T Naveen Kumar, who was the alleged gunrunner in Lankesh's murder, was examined by the prosecution and defence lawyers.

Krishna Kumar, a panchanama (mahajar) witness in the murder, was also examined.

On Monday, Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavita Lankesh, and Anil Kumar, another witness, were examined.

The special court last month had scheduled the trial between July 4 to July 8 and for a week every month after. Gauri Lankesh was assassinated outside her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017.

