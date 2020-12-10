Noida (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,838, official data showed.

Active cases in the district rose to 937 from 918 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 88 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 22,816, the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 85 and the district's mortality rate is 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 95.71 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP rose to 20,801 from 20,658 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,32,349 and the death toll climbed to 8,011 on Thursday, the data showed.

