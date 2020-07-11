Noida (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) Sixty-two people were arrested and owners of 973 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of Coronavirus, Third Top Civic Officer in Mumbai to Succumb to Infection.

"Eighteen FIRs were registered and 62 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 1,950 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 973 of them, while four were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 40,650 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

The security checks have intensified in view of fresh lockdown-like curbs which began at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on July 13 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and other vector-borne diseases, the officials said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

All shops, offices, commercial establishments, including shopping malls, shall remain closed till July 13 across Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had said on Friday.

The administration also warned that people will be fined Rs 500 each time for non-compliance if they are found without face cover or masks outdoors.

Supply of essential goods and services shall be allowed through home delivery while there will be no restriction on supply of medical goods and services during the period.

Such category of people whose movement is permitted by the government order do not require separate passes. Identity cards issued by respective organisations or industry shall be considered as valid for their movement.

Movement to and fro railway stations and airport shall not be prohibited till July 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)