Noida (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 171 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 8,906, official data showed.

The number of active cases jumped to 1,520 from 1,429 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

A total of 78 patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries so far in the district reached 7,339, the data showed.

The district has so far recorded 47 deaths linked to the disease.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate among positive patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar improved slightly to 0.52 per cent from 0.53 per cent on Sunday.

The recovery rate dropped slightly to 82.40 per cent from 83.10 per cent the previous day, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently stands 23rd among districts in UP in terms of COVID-linked deaths, sixth in recoveries and ninth in active cases, according to the data.

There were 62,144 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Monday. So far, 2,05,731 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,976, showed the data. PTI KIS

