New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): BJP leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for "trying to take credit" for Delhi's improvement in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After Oscar-worthy performances on TV that he doesn't care about credit, Mr. Tughlaq @ArvindKejriwal & AAP tweeting every hour to take credit for Delhi's improvement. One Qs - On what basis did Dy CM claim 5.5 Lakh cases by July end? To create panic & blackmail Centre for help?"Gautam Gambhir said while calling

Also Read | Indian Railways to be World's 1st 100% Green Railway With Net Zero Emission by 2030, Says Minister Piyush Goyal at India Global Week 2020: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Describing Arvind Kejriwal as Tughlaq, the BJP MP said that Delhi chief minister has been claiming on TV that he does not care about credit then why Kejriwal is taking credit for the improved situation in Delhi.

Earlier today, in a series of tweets, AAP and the Delhi CM have projected Delhi's improvement in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read | Bengaluru Under Complete Lockdown From July 14 to 22 as COVID-19 Spike Continues.

In one of the tweets, AAP said: "With Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal leading the fight against COVID-19 from the forefront with support of people. 84,694 people have recovered from corona in the capital. #KejriwalShowsHowItsDone."

Delhi reported 2,089 COVID-19 positive cases and 42 deaths on July 10, taking the total number of positive cases in the national capital to 1,09,140 including 84,694 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,300 deaths, said Government of Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)