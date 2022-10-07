New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took a dig at its former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying the party gave him much more than he deserved.

The attack on Azad came over remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah, who in an interview to Daily Excelsior, said, "Everyone has the right to contest, elections are to be fair and free but one thing is there Ghulam Nabi Azad is not among the three families."

Tagging a tweet by a Youth Congress office bearer who claimed that Azad is the most trusted man of Nagpur in J&K currently, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "He is the beneficiary of the Congress Party which over 50 years gave him much more than he deserved and much more beyond his capability."

Shah, at a public rally in Baramulla this week, had said that before delimitation, only the "three families" used to come to power, "but the delimitation by the Election Commission will result in your own representatives winning in the elections and then governing".

"Mufti and company, Abdullah and sons and the Congress have done nothing for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, " he had alleged at the rally.

Azad had last month launched his new party -- Democratic Azad Party -- exactly a month after ending his over five-decade-long association with the Congress.

