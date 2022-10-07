Ludhiana, October 7: Punjab police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man on a charge of raping a minor neighbour in Ludhiana. The accused has been identified as Rajneesh, a resident of Giaspura's Pipal Wala Chowk, reported Hindustan Times.

The FIR was lodged against him based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that the incident took place when she had gone to the market with her husband and son on Tuesday afternoon and her daughter was alone at home. She alleged that the accused forced his way into their house and raped her daughter and threatened to harm her if she shared her ordeal with anyone. Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral.

The minor, however, told her mother about the incident when she returned home. On the basis of the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused. UP Shocker: Five Held for Gang-Rape of Dalit Minor in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In yet another shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the washroom of her school in July, the police said on Thursday. The matter came to light after the victim approached the police on Tuesday. A case has been lodged at the North Avenue police station and students are being interrogated, the police said. The Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the police and asked for an action taken report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2022 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).