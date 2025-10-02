New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 121st birth anniversary.

He remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri for giving the nation a new direction with his famous slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and praised his simplicity, humility, and dedication to the rights of citizens.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of India's former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, who gave the nation a new direction with the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," I pay my humble respects to him."

"His simplicity, humility, and unwavering resolve for the rights of his fellow citizens will forever guide us," the post read.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan.

Following PM Modi, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other MPs, also paid their respects to the former Prime Minister.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi hailed Lal Bahadur Shastri's integrity, humility and determination, calling him an "extraordinary statesman".The Prime Minister wrote, "Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times. He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action."

PM Modi recalled Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' and said that the former PM continues to inspire the endeavour of a self-reliant India.

"His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," he wrote. (ANI)

