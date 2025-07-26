Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a swift action, Gaya Police arrested two men within two hours of receiving information regarding the alleged rape of a female home guard recruitment race candidate inside an ambulance.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 24 in the area under the jurisdiction of the Bodh Gaya police station. A female candidate participating in the Home Guard recruitment race fainted during the event and was being transported to the hospital via an ambulance stationed at the venue.

On the way, the victim alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the ambulance driver and technician.

Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, the Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), formed a special investigation team under the guidance of the City Superintendent of Police (SP) and led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bodh Gaya. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also dispatched to the scene to collect evidence.

CCTV footage from the area was examined, yielding crucial details. The victim underwent a medical examination, and her statement was recorded.

Based on this and other evidence, the accused were identified as Vinay Kumar (ambulance driver) and Ajit Kumar (technician).

The police arrested both accused, and an FIR was registered based on the victim's statement.

In another case, the police registered a case against a person in Madhopur Panchayat in Bihar's Supaul district for shooting his two elder brothers and nephew. The injured have been admitted to the local hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place in Ward Number 4 of Madhopur Panchayat, within the Chhatapur police station area, on Friday.

According to Dr Deepak Kumar of the Community Health Centre Chhatarpur, one person is in critical condition."Three patients were brought here... 45-year-old Sushil Ram, 42-year-old Sunil Ram, and Guddu Ram have been shot... Among them, Sunil Ram's condition is critical. He was brought here unconscious. We are treating them," Kumar told ANI.

Sunil Ram, who serves as the in-charge headmaster at Primary School Qazi Tola Madhopur, was attacked along with his brother Sushil Ram and nephew Guddu Ram.

The accused, Chandan Kumar Ram, allegedly opened fire over a dispute, injuring all three. Sunil sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, said the police.

The injured were first taken to Chhatapur Community Health Centre (CHC) but were later referred to a private hospital in Supaul for advanced treatment. Police have arrested Chandan Kumar Ram. Investigations are ongoing. (ANI)

