Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Yogi government is poised to unveil investment projects totalling more than Rs 10 lakh crore during the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV), of which a significant portion amounting to Rs 60,000 crore will be directed towards the Bundelkhand region.

Spanning all seven districts of Bundelkhand, this transformative investment endeavour is poised to catalyze unparalleled economic growth, obviating the need for youth to seek employment opportunities elsewhere.

Also Read | Munich Security Conference 2024: India Pushing for Two-State Solution for Decades; Now More Countries Seeing It As 'Urgent', Says EAM S Jaishankar on Situation in Gaza.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's unwavering focus on Bundelkhand's development underscores the region's strategic importance in Uttar Pradesh's growth narrative. Leveraging tailored policies and incentivizing entrepreneurs, the Yogi government has successfully galvanized investor interest in Bundelkhand, paving the way for substantial economic infusion.

The paramount objective is to cultivate an industrially robust Bundelkhand, empowering its youth and curbing migration by fostering local employment avenues. The impending investment influx through GBC@IV stands as a pivotal milestone in this transformative journey.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 122 Arrested Across State for Impersonation, Cheating in Police Constable Recruitment Exam.

On February 19, projects worth more than Rs 59,288 crore are going to be launched in all the seven districts of Bundelkhand through GBC@IV. Jhansi, a linchpin district in Bundelkhand, is slated to witness an investment surge of approximately Rs 23,739 crore, anchoring the region's economic resurgence. Likewise, Lalitpur will witness the commencement of projects valued at over Rs 15,707 crore by PM Modi and CM Yogi, accentuating the district's pivotal role in Bundelkhand's revitalization efforts.

Central to this endeavour, however, is the establishment of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) in Jhansi and Lalitpur, mirroring the successful model of Noida, thereby catalyzing industrial growth and job creation.

Furthermore, investment projects worth more than Rs 9,290 crore in Jalaun, over Rs 7,047 crore in Chitrakoot, more than Rs 1,664 crore in Mahoba, more than Rs 596 crore in Banda, and over Rs 1,243 crore in Hamirpur will contribute to the development of these respective areas.

The substantial investment inflows earmarked for districts such as Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Banda, and Hamirpur underscore the comprehensive nature of this developmental paradigm, promising inclusive growth and prosperity across Bundelkhand.

As Uttar Pradesh charts a course towards sustainable development and economic resurgence, the monumental investment infusion into Bundelkhand through GBC@IV stands as a beacon of hope, heralding a future replete with opportunities and prosperity for its residents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)