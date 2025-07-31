Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Ahead of the next year's Kumbh Mela in Maharashtra, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake the chemical conservation of the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik district after the monsoon, an official has said.

Trimbakeshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country. It is located around 30 km from Nashik city.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, held once in 12 years, will commence on October 31, 2026, with a flag hoisting at Trimbakeshwar and Ramkund in Nashik.

"Devotees from across the country will visit the Trimbakeshwar temple as part of the Kumbh Mela next year. The ASI has received a sanction for the chemical conservation of this ancient temple," the official said on Wednesday.

"The ASI will first begin the work of cleaning the temple, following which its chemical treatment will be undertaken. Small cracks will be fixed during the process. This work will commence after the monsoon and is likely to end by February next year," he said.

On the first day of the Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session last month, the state government tabled a bill seeking to establish the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority for the mega congregation.

