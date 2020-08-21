Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) To encourage doctors and nursing staff working in COVID care hospitals, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced to give additional honorarium to them, a statement said.

The decision was taken in a corona review meeting on Thursday.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Will Be Remembered for Contribution to IT Revolution, Panchayati Raj: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The chief minister gave directions to give additional honorarium to doctors and nursing staff of ICU and wards of COVID care hospitals for providing good care to patients, it said.

Gehlot also directed police and district administration officials to ensure stern action is taken if the health protocols are violated.

Also Read | Streetwear vs High Fashion.

The chief minister said there will be no compromise with the health protocols and everyone will have to follow rules and protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)