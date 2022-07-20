Jaipur, July 20: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday directed police officers to take strict action against those involved in illegal mining, according to a statement. Gehlot was addressing a review meeting on illegal mining prevention on Wednesday.

He said DSPs should identify the mining mafia and prepare a list and take action in a planned manner. He also directed to organise a meeting under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to ensure prevention of illegal mining in future. NGT Directs Punjab Govt To Take Action As per Panel Report on Illegal Mining.

He said the mining lease holders should not face any problem and illegal mining should not be tolerated. He directed the additional chief secretary, mining, to revise the fine amount on vehicles caught in illegal activities.

