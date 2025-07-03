Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 3 (ANI): Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan said that this was testimony to the respect and faith of not just Ghana but the entire global South has in India and the Prime Minister.

CR Kesavan says, "Ghana conferring its highest national honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his influential global leadership is standing testimony to the respect and faith not just Ghana but the entire global South has in India and our Prime Minister. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has transformed itself into a Vishwa Bandhu, a global friend, a consensus builder, and the world nations now respect and listen to India. This is the 24th international honour being conferred on PM Modi, which substantially marks India's global ascent, and the Prime Minister has thoughtfully dedicated this to the nation and our 140 crore citizens."

He further said that one would recall the sterling leadership of the Prime Minister when India was presiding the G20.

"It was because of PM Modi's initiative that the African Union, with 55 member states, became a permanent member of the G20. Before that, the only regional bloc that was a permanent member was the European Union. PM Modi ensured that the African Union was brought on par with the European Union, becoming a permanent member. With this initiative, PM Modi paved the way for inclusive global governance and also amplified the voice of the Global South on the international stage, integrating the concerns of the developing nations into the international mainstream. When PM Modi was Chief Minister, he forged strong links with African nations, and India has been so helpful to more than 25 African nations, giving them vaccines and essential supplies during COVID," he added.

PM Modi on Wednesday (local time) was conferred the national honour of Ghana, Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, by its President, John Dramani Mahama, in recognition of his "distinguished" statesmanship and influential global leadership, Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Accepting the award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the aspirations of the youth of India, its cultural traditions and diversity, and to the historical ties between Ghana and India.

PM Modi also thanked the people and government of Ghana for this special gesture.

Noting that the shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership, the Prime Minister stated that the award further deepens the friendship between the two countries and places new responsibility on him to embrace and advance bilateral ties. Prime Minister affirmed he was confident that his historic State Visit to Ghana would impart a new momentum to India-Ghana ties. (ANI)

