Did Nirmala Sitharaman Announce Investment Platform Promising up to INR 15 Lakh Monthly Income for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video

Mumbai, July 3: A video going viral on social media claims that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting an investment platform. As per the viral clip, the Finance Minister is endorsing a daily income investment platform which has been developed in collaboration with ex-Infosys CEO NR Narayana Murthy. According to the viral video, Nirmala Sitharaman promised that an investment of INR 21,000 can earn you up to INR 15 lakh per month. So is the investment platform promoted by the Finance Minister true? Scroll to know the truth.

In the said video, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is heard saying that she has excellent news for the people of the country. "You have an unique opportunity to join an official government project developed with the support of India's ministry of economics which can change your life forever." As the video moves further, Sitharaman explains the scheme, saying that she personally guarantees payments of one million to 500 thousand rupees monthly to all who join the program before the day ends. Fact Check: Is Tesla Cybertruck Being Used for Ploughing Field in India? As AI-Generated Video Goes Viral, Here’s the Truth.

Know Truth As Digitally-Altered Fake Video of Nirmala Sitharaman Goes Viral

The viral video shows Nirmala Sitharaman claiming that people can earn one million to 500,000 rupees per month by investing INR 21,000. She further said that they collaborated with Narayana Murthy, who helped create an advanced AI-powered platform. While the news does seem to be true, a fact check by PIB revealed the truth. PIB said that the video is digitally altered and fake.

PIB further stated that no such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. PIB also urged people not to fall prey to such suspicious investment claims. "Stay alert. Verify before you trust," PIB's X post read. So the video's claim that Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting an investment platform is not valid. Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

PIB said the video has been digitally altered to mislead people. "This video has been artificially altered using AI technology," PIB added.

