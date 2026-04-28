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Agency News Agency News India News | Ghatkopar Minor Rape Case: Somaiya Stages Satyagraha, Demands Suspension of Cops Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Former MP Kirit Somaiya visited Nityanagar, Ghatkopar, after two minor girls, aged 6 and 5, were allegedly raped by the accused Firoz Shaikh. The police have arrested the accused.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): A man was arrested by Ghatkopar police on April 25 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged 5 and 6, in Nityanagar, Ghatkopar.

According to police, the incident took place at around 8:30 PM on Saturday when the girls were playing outside their home. The accused, identified as Firoz Shaikh alias Sunny, allegedly called the minors to his house and assaulted them.

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The matter came to light after one of the children informed her mother, who then approached the police. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Police said the victims are being provided with medical and counselling support.

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Former MP Kirit Somaiya visited Nityanagar, Ghatkopar, after two minor girls, aged 6 and 5, were allegedly raped by the accused Firoz Shaikh. The police have arrested the accused.

Somaiya later visited Chirag Nagar Police Station and assured the victims' families of justice. He alleged that the person helping the victim's family had fake cases filed against him by the police. Somaiya heard his grievance and promised complete justice in the matter.

According to the victim's family, four people from the victim's family have been arrested and a notice was sent to the family. A case was also registered against the victims themselves, alleging they assaulted police.

He further claimed the victim's mother, who is Hindi-speaking, was made to sign a false statement in Marathi, leading to a fake complaint against her own relative.

Demanding immediate suspension of the officers involved, Somaiya said strict action must be taken. He is sitting outside the Chirag Nagar Police Station until action is taken against them.

As part of a Satyagraha, Kirit Somaiya and the victim's family have courted arrest at the police station. They are now sitting outside the jail and are demanding to be put in jail.

The case has sparked outrage over alleged police misconduct alongside the heinous crime against minors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)