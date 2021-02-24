Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece two years ago, saying the convict did not deserve any clemency for the "inhuman" offence.

Special judge of POCSO court Mahendra Srivastav also imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on the convict. Half of the amount would go to the victim, Special Public Prosecutor Utakarsh Vats told PTI.

The "inhuman" offence "has shattered social dignity due to which the convict does not deserve any clemency", the judge said.

Vats said the matter came to light when the girl complained of severe stomach ache to her parents and was admitted to the hospital for treatment on April 26, 2018. It was found that she was in the fourth month of pregnancy.

As the girl's condition deteriorated, her pregnancy was terminated, he added.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, an FIR was filed against his cousin brother at Link Road police station, Vats said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)