Ghaziabad, Mar 21 (PTI) A known criminal accused of robbing a clothing store was nabbed after exchange of gunfire along with two of his accomplices on Monday, police here said.

Deepak, the main accused, is a resident of Rajiv Border colony in Loni, and had looted the store on March 7, they said.

Also Read | Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police Busted Sex Racket Operating From Spa Centre, 11 Women Arrested.

According to police, they had received a tip-off on Monday 1.30 pm that the accused was waiting for his associates at Banthla canal embankment, they said.

Police reached the spot and when they tried to apprehend the accused, he opened fire against them.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths For 5th Time in March, Says Health Officials.

Police returned fire and shot him in his left leg, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

A country-made pistol of .315 bore, one live and one used cartridge of the same bore, and one bike used in commission of crime, were recovered from the possession of the three men.

During interrogation, Deepak confessed robbing the clothes showroom, he said.

He was booked in 21 other criminal cases at various police stations of Delhi and Ghaziabad, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)