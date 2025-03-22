Ghaziabad, Mar 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Ghaziabad district on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning her father-in-law to death with a cricket bat after he tried to touch her inappropriately, police said.

Following her arrest she told police that her father-in-law, Patiram (63), a retired employee of the health and family welfare department, was unwilling to give her a share in the property, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday when Aarti, the widow of his son Jitendra Singh, residing in Govindpuram colony of Kavi Nagar area, was sweeping the house and Patiram touched her inappropriately, a police officer said.

Aarti told police that her husband had died four years ago and alleged that her father-in-law had illicit relations with multiple women. She also said that he was unwilling to give her a share in the property, he said.

"One month ago, I obtained possession of the ground floor of the house following a court order. On Friday morning, when I was sweeping the house, my father-in-law came close and inappropriately touched me, but I remained silent," she alleged in her confession to police.

She claimed that in the evening, when he returned home and started unlocking the door, she hit him on the head thrice with a cricket bat in a fit of rage, police said.

She said as he tried to flee, she grabbed him by the collar, dragged him inside the room, and struck him two more times. He then collapsed and died on the spot, they added.

Aarti said she later hid the bat, wiped off the blood stains, and changed her clothes to destroy the evidence, the officer said.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by village watchman Malkhan Singh at Kavi Nagar police station, following which the woman was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said.

